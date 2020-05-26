Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Torstar to be sold, taken private in $52 million deal
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2020 8:31 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm EDT
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. reported a profit in its fourth-quarter, boosted by one-time gains related to its pension plans and the sale of two real estate properties in Ontario. The publisher of the Toronto Star and other newspapers says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $14.1 million or 17 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Torstar Corp. says it has agreed to be sold to NordStar Capital for $52 million.
The transaction, which will see the media company taken private, was recommended by a special committee of Torstar’s board of directors and has the support of the majority of its shareholders and its largest independent shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
NordStar is controlled by two well-known Toronto entrepreneur’s Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett.
Besides the Toronto Star, Torstar owns six other daily papers in Ontario.