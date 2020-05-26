Loading articles...

Torstar to be sold, taken private in $52 million deal

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm EDT

The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. reported a profit in its fourth-quarter, boosted by one-time gains related to its pension plans and the sale of two real estate properties in Ontario. The publisher of the Toronto Star and other newspapers says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $14.1 million or 17 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Torstar Corp. says it has agreed to be sold to NordStar Capital for $52 million.

The transaction, which will see the media company taken private, was recommended by a special committee of Torstar’s board of directors and has the support of the majority of its shareholders and its largest independent shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

NordStar is controlled by two well-known Toronto entrepreneur’s Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett.

Besides the Toronto Star, Torstar owns six other daily papers in Ontario.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 403 between Hwy 52/Trinity Rd and Garden Avenue. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:36 PM
On and off torrential downpours happening north of the GTA. one about to cross Hwy 400 north of Cookstown #slowdown
Latest Weather
Read more