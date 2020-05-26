Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Porter Airlines extends suspension of flights another month to July 29
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2020 1:18 pm EDT
A file photo of a Porter Airlines plane. CITYNEWS
Porter Airlines is extending the suspension of all of its flights by another month until July 29.
Chief executive Michael Deluce says the ongoing uncertainty due to government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting the airline’s ability to operate flights.
The airline stopped flying on March 21 as travel restrictions due to the pandemic ramped up and caused a sharp drop in demand.
It had planned to resume flights on June 29.
Porter says seasonal summer markets that it planned to serve this year are being cancelled as part of the deferral.
It says Muskoka, and Stephenville, N.L., are the two destinations affected.
