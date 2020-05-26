Loading articles...

City to pilot 'physical distancing' circles at Trinity Bellwoods

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 5:52 am EDT

Officials in Toronto say they are exploring the idea of painting circles on the grass at city parks to help with physical distancing.

The city says the method, which has had success elsewhere, will be piloted in Trinity Bellwoods.

‘To assist residents with physical distancing, the City is exploring the use of circles painted on the grass, as has been successful in other jurisdictions,” the City of Toronto said in a statement released Monday.

“This will be piloted in Trinity Bellwoods Park, and staff will evaluate the effectiveness of this measure and may expand it.”

Thousands of people flocked to the west-end park on Saturday in apparent disregard of measures aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic.

