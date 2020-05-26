Loading articles...

New Hampshire libraries, museums get help during pandemic

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The New Hampshire chapter of the National Endowment for the Humanities has distributed $400,000 to libraries, historical societies, museums and cultural non-profit groups struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Humanities allocated the federal funding to 64 organizations in about 50 communities. Grants to libraries accounted for just over 40 per cent of the total.

Brittany Overton, director of the Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol, said the money will help bridge the town’s digital divide.

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 4,197 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 50 from the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 210.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The Associated Press

