2 critically injured in daylight downtown shooting

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm EDT

Police are on the scene of a shooting at King and Peter Streets on May 26. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Two people, a male and female, have been critically injured in a shooting downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to King and Peter streets just after 4 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots and people running from the scene and screaming.

Both victims have life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

There has been no suspect information released at this time.

More to come

