Schools and students in limbo as virtual fall term looms

In today’s Big Story podcast, imagine being a high-school graduate right now, deciding whether to pay your tuition for post-secondary education in the fall. How do you know what you’ll be getting for your money? Do the lessons in your program even translate to virtual education? And what about the hundreds of things that aren’t taught in classes but make up university life? How much of that will even be possible?

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are trying to make plans on the fly, survive the sudden lack of international students and keep their enrolment numbers from dropping in a world that could look dramatically different in September. It’s going to be a very strange fall term on (or off) campus.
GUEST: Joe Friesen, The Globe and Mail, postsecondary education reporter

