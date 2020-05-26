Loading articles...

German nurse found guilty of serving tranquilized cookies

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

BERLIN — A nurse at a German hospital has been convicted of causing dangerous bodily harm for twice serving homemade cookies laced with tranquilizers to her colleagues.

The 54-year-old woman was found guilty Tuesday of putting out the cookies in a kitchenette of the hospital in the town of Bad Nauheim in September 2017 and March 2019, the dpa news agency reported. Several colleagues reported health problems associated with eating the baked goods.

The nurse was sentenced to three years in prison by the Giessen regional court.

She was initially charged with attempted murder in one case, but the court found there had been no intent to kill. She denied the allegations.

The verdict is subject to appeal.

The Associated Press

