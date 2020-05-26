Loading articles...

Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn dies at age 87

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn has died. He was 87.

Lynn had been dealing with health issues when he died Monday, his son, John Lynn, said.

Lynn, a long-serving Anchorage Republican, was first elected to the House in 2002. He eventually was unseated by Chris Birch, who won the 2016 primary over Lynn. Birch died last summer.

Lynn, a military veteran, last year moved to California, the state where he was born. He maintained a prolific social media presence.

John Lynn said his father was opinionated but looked past politics in forming relationships.

“And I think he taught me to also look past the issues and find the person,” he said. “Regardless of your political background or ideology, he always looked at the person.”

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said Lynn “lived a full and interesting life.” Rep. Dave Talerico called Lynn a friend and mentor.

Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered flags be lowered in Lynn’s honour.

The Associated Press

