Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting in Malvern area

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating following a shooting in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road for a report that a man had been shot.

Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital by his friends. His injuries are described as serious.

The shooting occurred in a laneway in the area, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:19 PM
CLEAR - WB 403 between Hwy 52/Trinity Rd and Garden Avenue. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:36 PM
On and off torrential downpours happening north of the GTA. one about to cross Hwy 400 north of Cookstown #slowdown
Latest Weather
Read more