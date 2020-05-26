Police investigate shooting in Malvern area

Police are investigating following a shooting in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road for a report that a man had been shot.

Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital by his friends. His injuries are described as serious.

The shooting occurred in a laneway in the area, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.