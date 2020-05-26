Loading articles...

Cascades to close containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., affecting 45 workers

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

KINGSEY FALLS, Que. — Cascades Inc. says it will close its Brown containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., by the end of July, a decision that will affect the 45 employees.

The Kingsey Falls, Que., company that specializes in recycled paper products, says the closure was part of its ongoing initiatives to “optimize” its activities in the boxboard packaging sector.

Production from the plant west of Toronto will be gradually redeployed to the company’s other Ontario facilities.

Cascades says it will try to minimize the impact on employees by offering the option of transferring to other facilities.

The company says it hopes the closure will improve the sector’s performance over the medium- and long-term and reduce fixed costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAS).

The Canadian Press

