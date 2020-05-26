Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2020 6:01 am EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
FILE - In this April 29, 2007, file photo, Macao tycoon and owner of Hong Kong horse Viva Pataca Stanley Ho, center, gets a little help from his wife Angela Leung, second left, and an attendant during awarding ceremony at the Sha Tin racecourse in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the family of Stanley Ho, the Macao casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died at 98. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.
2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.
3. PIONEER OF MODERN GAMBLING IN CHINA DIE S Stanley Ho, the 98-year-old Macao casino tycoon known as the “King of Gambling,” was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and suspected by the U.S. of ties to organized crime.
4. BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER The planned launch Wednesday in Florida of a SpaceX rocket with astronauts aboard, a first for a private company, may be delayed by unfavourable meteorological conditions.
5. ‘KIND OF BLUE’ DRUMMER DIES Jimmy Cobb, who was 91, was the last surviving member of the group of musicians who recorded Miles Davis’ groundbreaking 1959 album.