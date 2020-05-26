Loading articles...

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

FILE - In this April 29, 2007, file photo, Macao tycoon and owner of Hong Kong horse Viva Pataca Stanley Ho, center, gets a little help from his wife Angela Leung, second left, and an attendant during awarding ceremony at the Sha Tin racecourse in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the family of Stanley Ho, the Macao casino tycoon considered the father of modern gambling in China, has died at 98. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.

2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.

3. PIONEER OF MODERN GAMBLING IN CHINA DIE S Stanley Ho, the 98-year-old Macao casino tycoon known as the “King of Gambling,” was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and suspected by the U.S. of ties to organized crime.

4. BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER The planned launch Wednesday in Florida of a SpaceX rocket with astronauts aboard, a first for a private company, may be delayed by unfavourable meteorological conditions.

5. ‘KIND OF BLUE’ DRUMMER DIES Jimmy Cobb, who was 91, was the last surviving member of the group of musicians who recorded Miles Davis’ groundbreaking 1959 album.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:48 AM
Traffic spotters say all lanes are now blocked #SB400 at Dunlop to Essa. Forced off at Dunlop. Essa ramps are open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:29 AM
As of 5:25am (May 26) it feels like 21 at #Toronto YYZ. Just two weeks ago at this time, we were dealing with record cold lows!
Latest Weather
Read more