How workers are fighting for their rights in a dangerous gig economy

A Foodora courier picks up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Ridesharing platform Facedrive says it has signed a binding term sheet that could see it nab some of Foodora Canada's assets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

In today’s Big Story podcast, a few months ago, a group of couriers won a huge victory for gig economy workers in Canada. And you won’t believe what happened next…

We’re relying on this sort of work more than ever as we attempt to stay inside and order our meals and groceries delivered. And it has never been more dangerous. With that in mind, it’s a perfect time to explore the fight for better conditions for precarious workers in Canada, and how the pandemic has (and hasn’t) changed things.

