13 charges laid after dramatic downtown police pursuit

Toronto police have laid 13 charges against a Toronto man they allege was involved in a dramatic police pursuit through the downtown core which also involved a stolen police cruiser.

On May 23 at around 7:45 p.m. police allege an SUV was spotted speeding in the Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver didn’t pull over and a pursuit began. Police said the pursuit had to be called off for safety reasons.

Later, police said the suspect vehicle drove into a store window near Queen Street East and Jarvis Street and caught on fire.

When officers arrived and tried to get the suspect out of the burning vehicle, it was discovered there was nobody in the car. Police said the suspect had apparently escaped the burning wreck, only then to jump into one of the idling police cruisers and take off.

Officers pursued the stolen police cruiser, but the chase was called off again for public safety reasons.

Several minutes later, police said the stolen cruiser stopped on Harbord Street. An officer arrived at the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect.

It was at this point “the suspect resisted, a struggle ensued and the suspect assaulted the officer,” police said. “More officers arrived on scene and the man was arrested and taken into custody.”

Investigators said no one was hurt.

Forty-three-year-old Cosmin Radulet is facing the following charges:

Dangerous Operation

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Remain

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Mischief Over $5000

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Police

Assault with a Weapon

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Assault Peace Officer

Radulet appeared in court on Sunday.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam, smartphone, or surveillance video to contact investigators directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.