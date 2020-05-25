Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite starts week higher, U.S. stock markets closed for holiday

Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index started the trading week by moving higher, fuelled by gains in the financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.85 points at 15,008.49.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.47 cents US compared with 71.35 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 18 cents at US$33.43 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,726.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly three cents at US$2.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

