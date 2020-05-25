Loading articles...

Peel police investigate collision between vehicle and mobility scooter

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 12:07 am EDT

Peel police investigate a collision between a vehicle and a mobility scooter in Mississauga on May 25, 2020. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews Toronto)

Peel police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Sherwoodtowne Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report that a person had been struck.

Photos and video from the scene showed a damaged motorized mobility scooter.

A person was transported to the hospital, conscious and breathing, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and police continue to investigate the incident.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION: #WB401 collectors closed Neilson to Brimley. Right lane blocked express approaching Markham Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:31 PM
Storms through the west end of the GTA easing now (still going Grand Valley/Orangeville). Tuesday's storms will tar…
Latest Weather
Read more