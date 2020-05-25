Peel police investigate collision between vehicle and mobility scooter

Peel police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Sherwoodtowne Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report that a person had been struck.

Photos and video from the scene showed a damaged motorized mobility scooter.

A person was transported to the hospital, conscious and breathing, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and police continue to investigate the incident.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.