Ontario confirms 404 new coronavirus cases, 29 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 404 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday — a drop from the 460 cases reported yesterday.

Twenty-nine more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,102.

Of the total deaths, 1,323 are in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,531 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 25,904 with 76 per cent considered resolved.

Just 8,170 tests were completed the previous day — the eighth straight day Ontario has fallen short of its goal of doing 16,000 a day, and far short of its capacity of over 21,000.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Sunday that anyone in the province can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms, as cases continued to mount and officials criticized thousands of people who gathered in a Toronto park a day earlier.

The premier said mass testing is the province’s best defence against the virus, adding that the only way for the province to reach its testing capacity of nearly 25,000 is for people to show up to provincial assessment centres. Currently, daily testing rates hover around 11,000.

