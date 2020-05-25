Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No mask, no service? Businesses have the right to require masks on customers
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 3:51 pm EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during his daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, May 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Anyone hoping for a way out of putting on a face mask to visit stores and other businesses demanding customers wear one, think again.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says any business has the right to refuse customers for not wearing a mask and he is encouraging people to abide by such rules.
Business and legal experts agree it is well within a company’s rights to make masks mandatory for their visitors.
Richard Powers, a University of Toronto associate professor with expertise in business law, says the safety of retail workers and staff trumps a customer’s right to refuse wearing a mask and businesses have a legal responsibility to create a safe working environment.
Having people wear masks is a reasonable accommodation to provide that safe environment, so Powers says a retailer can refuse entry to someone who will not don a mask.
He says it’s likely someone will challenge such policies on grounds such as discrimination, so retailers should be prepared for a hassle and expense of such a move.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.