N.S. RCMP use warrants to find killer's cellphone, computer and other devices

HALIFAX — As police in Nova Scotia continue their investigation into a mass killing last month that claimed 22 lives, newly released documents reveal the RCMP have seized and searched the killer’s computer, cellphone, tablet and a navigation device.

The search warrants released today do not provide details about what police found because the documents are heavily redacted.

The warrants say police were looking for firearms, ammunition, explosives, chemicals, surveillance systems, computers, electronic devices, police-related clothing, human remains and “documents related to planning mass murder events.”

The RCMP documents say police seized a Samsung cellphone, Toshiba laptop, Acer tablet, a data-storage card and a Garmin global positioning device from the gunman’s denture clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 20, the day after he was killed by police.

As well, the warrants say police have obtained data from the infotainment systems inside two vehicles seized from the same property: a 2013 Ford Taurus and a 2015 Mercedes.

Police say these systems can store data regarding navigation, texting, phone calls and internet-enabled content including traffic conditions and weather.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press