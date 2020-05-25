Loading articles...

2 employees at Mattamy Centre Loblaws test positive for coronavirus

The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Two team members from a popular downtown Loblaws location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the company said the employees were last at work at the store on 60 Carlton St. — located in the Mattamy Athletic Centre (the former Maple Leaf Gardens) — on May 13 and May 18 but neither had symptoms at the time.

The company added that they’ve been following daily disinfectant protocols and physical distancing practices, including deep cleaning, and sanitizing the store.

As a precaution, they said they’re notifying customers who recently shopped at the store, and that they’re working with the local public health team on any further directions.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Clear! #WBQEW west of the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 AM
As of 5am (May 25) it already feels like 27 with the humidity at #Toronto YYZ. Summer wardrobe needed this week. Ch…
Latest Weather
Read more