2 employees at Mattamy Centre Loblaws test positive for coronavirus

Two team members from a popular downtown Loblaws location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the company said the employees were last at work at the store on 60 Carlton St. — located in the Mattamy Athletic Centre (the former Maple Leaf Gardens) — on May 13 and May 18 but neither had symptoms at the time.

The company added that they’ve been following daily disinfectant protocols and physical distancing practices, including deep cleaning, and sanitizing the store.

As a precaution, they said they’re notifying customers who recently shopped at the store, and that they’re working with the local public health team on any further directions.