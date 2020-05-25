Loading articles...

Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas

Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining areas on Monday, ending the restrictions nationwide.

Experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in Tokyo, neighbouring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed cases and about 850 deaths, has so far avoided the large outbreaks that have been experienced in the U.S. and the Europe despite its softer restrictions.

The Associated Press

