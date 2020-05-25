Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
GTA under a heat warning, temperatures near 30 C expected
by News staff
Posted May 25, 2020 10:55 am EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 11:19 am EDT
A thermometre showing 40 C. GETTY IMAGES/artpartner-images
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.
The national weather agency says daytime temperatures near 30 C are expected Monday afternoon.
Temperatures are also forecast to be “slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Humidex values in the mid- to upper-30s are also expected.
680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the humidex will be near 34 on Monday, near 37 and 38 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
High humidex values also bring a risk or showers or thunderstorms, which could be in store this evening and over the next two days.
The greatest chance for wet weather will be on Thursday, with showers in the forecast for the early evening.
During the summer months, residents are being reminded to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
