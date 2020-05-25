Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Five business groups urge Ontario to halt commercial evictions during pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 11:47 am EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
TORONTO — Five businesses groups are calling on the Ontario government to impose a commercial eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups make the request in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford today, saying urgent help is needed as the due date for June rent approaches.
The groups include the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, Restaurants Canada and the Retail Council of Canada.
They say some landlords are not applying for a joint rent relief program from the federal and provincial governments.
Ford has previously declined to freeze commercial evictions, instead pleading with what he’s called “vicious” landlords to be flexible with business tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has said there could be legal implications if the government wades into long-term lease contracts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.
The Canadian Press
