Despite warm weather, Trudeau urges people to keep safe outdoors from COVID-19

Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians have a responsibility to themselves and to the people around them to follow public health rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He also says that people will have to keep adjusting routines as the country moves into summer.

He says any reopening of public spaces and restoration of economic activity will have to happen gradually and carefully.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says any steps will require robust contact tracing and testing.

His comments come in the wake of images out of Toronto over the weekend where residents packed a popular park, seemingly leaving little space to physically distance.

Trudeau says each community will tailor restrictions to local circumstances, meaning rules may be different depending on where one lives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

