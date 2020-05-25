'Tragic accident:' man's body recovered from Credit River in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police recovered the body of a male from the Credit River in Mississauga Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Credit River near Old Derry Road and Mavis Road at around 3:43 p.m. for a report of a person in the river.

Search and rescue units were sent to the area to assist police in the search, including an OPP helicopter.

A male victim was later found by search crews. Police said emergency services weren’t able to resuscitate the victim.

Police are calling the incident “a tragic accident” and that the man entered the water in “the view of others and on his own accord.”

Investigators have not released any more information regarding the incident.