Loading articles...

'Tragic accident:' man's body recovered from Credit River in Mississauga

Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 11:35 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police recovered the body of a male from the Credit River in Mississauga Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Credit River near Old Derry Road and Mavis Road at around 3:43 p.m. for a report of a person in the river.

Search and rescue units were sent to the area to assist police in the search, including an OPP helicopter.

A male victim was later found by search crews.  Police said emergency services weren’t able to resuscitate the victim.

Police are calling the incident “a tragic accident” and that the man entered the water in “the view of others and on his own accord.”

Investigators have not released any more information regarding the incident.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION: #WB401 collectors closed Neilson to Brimley. Right lane blocked express approaching Markham Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:31 PM
Storms through the west end of the GTA easing now (still going Grand Valley/Orangeville). Tuesday's storms will tar…
Latest Weather
Read more