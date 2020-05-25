Coronavirus: Interview with paramedic Caitlin Tavares

Caitlin Tavares is a front line healthcare professional in Peel Region, working as an advanced care paramedic since 2006. Recently, her focus has shifted to paramedic mental health and wellness and is currently working on her masters in mental health and addiction at U of T.

At 12p.m. Eastern on May 25th, Caitlin will be speaking with 680’s Michelle Mackey about what it’s like to be a paramedic working amidst a pandemic.



