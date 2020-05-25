Loading articles...

Cops: Man asked to be shot after killing date met on Tinder

Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

LAYTON, Utah — A Utah man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing, according to court documents.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the death ofa 25-year-old woman identified by police Monday as Ashlyn Black. He called 911 to report he’d killed someone inside his home in Layton, Utah, telling a dispatcher to tell officers to shoot him, according to an affidavit by an officer explaining his arrest. Hunsaker allegedly also asked officers to shoot him after they arrived, the document said.

Police said they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

Hunsaker told police that the two went to a bar after meeting on Tinder and then went to his home. He said he choked and then stabbed her unprovoked, according to the document. He allegedly said he had thoughts of killing himself and others daily.

Hunsaker was being held without the ability to post bail. Court documents do not indicate if he was being represented by a lawyer yet.

The Associated Press

