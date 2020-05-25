Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada Post swings to Q1 loss despite 10 per cent growth in parcels revenues
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 1:55 pm EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
A Canada Post employee climbs into a mail truck in Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.Canada Post swung to a $66-million loss before taxes in the first quarter despite a surge in parcel volumes near the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
OTTAWA — Canada Post swung to a $66-million loss before taxes in the first quarter despite a surge in parcel volumes near the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.
The segment’s net loss from the period ended March 28, compared with a $23-million profit a year earlier.
Revenue increased two per cent to $1.68 billion with mail down 0.6 per cent to $729 million and parcels up 10.4 per cent to $666 million.
Canada Post noted that the parcels growth rate was higher than a year ago but lower than the first quarter of 2018.
Direct mail revenues fell 8.6 per cent to $230 million amid continued erosion from digital substitution as well as delays or cancellations of marketing campaigns due to COVID-19.
The cost of operations in the Canada Post segment increased by $93 million while the Canada Post Group of Companies posted a net loss of $39 million compared with a net profit of $29 million in the first quarter of 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.