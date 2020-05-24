Loading articles...

Police investigate 3 separate shooting incidents

Toronto police investigate a gunfire call near Wellesley Street East and Bleecker Street on May 24, 2020. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews Toronto)

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents.

On Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire at Danforth Road and Warden Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were seen exchanging gunfire in the area.

Later, police said a shooting victim walked into a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said it is not known if the shooting victim had any involvement with the incident on Danforth Road.

Downtown gunfire call

Later in the evening at around 10 p.m., police were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Bleecker Street for a report of gunfire.

Police said multiple callers to 911 said they saw a group of people running away, along with vehicles fleeing the area.

Investigators said they found shell casings at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

All three incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
Clear! #WB401 collectors approaching Bayview.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 09:59 PM
All warnings and watches have ended for thunderstorms in the #GTA. Chances for rain showers do remain into this e…
Latest Weather
Read more