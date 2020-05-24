Loading articles...

Ontario reports 460 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

An Etobicoke drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre in April 2020. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

Ontario confirms 460 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 412 cases reported yesterday.

Twenty-five more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,073.

Of the 2,073 total deaths, 1,300 are in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,525 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 25,500 with 76.4 per cent considered resolved.
