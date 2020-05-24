N.S. fire crews continue battling 'out-of-control' Porters Lake blaze

PORTERS LAKE, N.S. — Fire crews continue to battle a blaze they say remains “out of control” in a community east of Halifax.

Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry says a wildfire that started Saturday in the Porters Lake area is now 30 per cent contained and 45 hectares in size.

They described the fire in a tweet as “out of control.”

About 150 homes were evacuated yesterday, affecting more than 1,000 residents.

Among those on scene this morning are 30 Lands and Forestry crew and two helicopters, 25 Halifax firefighters with two engines and five tankers, along with RCMP and emergency services.

Officials say Highway 107 remains closed between Exits 18 and 20. Local roads in the area will remain blocked Sunday to allow for firefighting efforts.

Jim Rudderham, the province’s acting manager for forest protection, said Saturday that the fire was first reported on the north side of the highway before it was carried by the wind.

“The wind caught it and it quickly went to the other side of the highway,” he said.

The Lands and Forestry department also advised Saturday of a province-wide ban on burning, saying fire risk in the province is high because of dry conditions, winds and low humidity.

