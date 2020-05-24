Mayor criticized for appearance at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday

Outrage is brewing on social media as photos of Mayor John Tory spotted at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday circulated online over the weekend.

A post on Reddit shows the mayor speaking with park visitors with his mask pulled down over his chin at what appears to be a distance of less than 2 metres.

Another post on Imgur shows the mayor among a group of people, once again with his mask pulled down.

Tory as well as Councillor Brad Bradford visited a number of newly opened park amenities on Saturday, including the stretch of Lake Shore East that was closed to traffic for the ActiveTO initiative to allow people to walk and bike while maintain social distance.

So happy to see residents taking advantage of the City’s newly re-opened park amenities, while at the same time doing their part to practice physical distancing. This is one way we are trying to give our residents back a piece of their normal lives in a safe and responsible way. pic.twitter.com/Yik2M1UirS — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 23, 2020

However, images from Trinity Bellwoods park showed massive crowds and the mayor’s presence at the park had many questioning his behaviour and the example he is setting for residents.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health called the behaviour of park visitors potentially “selfish and dangerous … that could set us back.”

A spokesman from the mayor’s office tells CityNews Tory was at the park because “he thought it important to talk to some of the people there and see why they were using the park the way they were.”

“He gained valuable insights by doing so,” said Don Peat, in a statement. “This is consistent with his frequent practice of attending the scenes of major incidents in the city. While there he made significant efforts to maintain physical distance, often asking people to keep their distance from him and moving himself when people came too close.”

As for the mayor’s incorrect usage of a face mask, Peat said we are all still getting used to wearing masks in public.

“The Mayor will make sure his mask is on properly when he is out in public in situations where public health and physical distancing guidelines recommend wearing one,” he said.

Meanwhile Toronto Police is stepping up social distancing enforcement at Trinity Bellwoods park on Sunday.

Chief Mark Saunders was also seen at the park speaking with concerned residents about the nearly 10,000 people that gathered there on Saturday.