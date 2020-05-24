Loading articles...

Mayor criticized for appearance at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday

Last Updated May 24, 2020 at 3:03 pm EDT

In this composite image, crowds are seen gathered at Trinity Bellwoods Park on May 23, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after the City of Toronto reopened over 850 park amenities.

Outrage is brewing on social media as photos of Mayor John Tory spotted at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday circulated online over the weekend.

A post on Reddit shows the mayor speaking with park visitors with his mask pulled down over his chin at what appears to be a distance of less than 2 metres.

John Tory in bellwoods with his mask pulled down from r/toronto

Another post on Imgur shows the mayor among a group of people, once again with his mask pulled down.

View post on imgur.com

Tory as well as Councillor Brad Bradford visited a number of newly opened park amenities on Saturday, including the stretch of Lake Shore East that was closed to traffic for the ActiveTO initiative to allow people to walk and bike while maintain social distance.

However, images from Trinity Bellwoods park showed massive crowds and the mayor’s presence at the park had many questioning his behaviour and the example he is setting for residents.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health called the behaviour of park visitors potentially “selfish and dangerous … that could set us back.”

A spokesman from the mayor’s office tells CityNews Tory was at the park because “he thought it important to talk to some of the people there and see why they were using the park the way they were.”

“He gained valuable insights by doing so,” said Don Peat, in a statement. “This is consistent with his frequent practice of attending the scenes of major incidents in the city. While there he made significant efforts to maintain physical distance, often asking people to keep their distance from him and moving himself when people came too close.”

As for the mayor’s incorrect usage of a face mask, Peat said we are all still getting used to wearing masks in public.

“The Mayor will make sure his mask is on properly when he is out in public in situations where public health and physical distancing guidelines recommend wearing one,” he said.

Meanwhile Toronto Police is stepping up social distancing enforcement at Trinity Bellwoods park on Sunday.

Chief Mark Saunders was also seen at the park speaking with concerned residents about the nearly 10,000 people that gathered there on Saturday.

