Doug Ford urges Ontarians to 'go get a test' for COVID-19

Premier Doug Ford is urging Ontarians to “go get a test” to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ford said even if “you’re not showing symptoms” you can now go to an assessment centre an request a test.

“Let me reassure you even if you or your family do not have symptoms, if you feel you need a test, you will be able to get a test,” said Ford. “So please, don’t wait.”

The premier added that the province will unveil a new targeted testing strategy next week that will focus on various sectors and so-called hotspots – something that epidemiologists have been calling for for weeks.

Ford has publicly expressed frustration with the relatively low testing levels in Ontario.

On Friday, he said Ontario would begin testing asymptomatic front-line health-care workers starting this weekend and doing a second round of COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes.

Ontario’s testing levels have dropped sharply following a blitz of nearly every long-term care resident and staff member was completed.

Recent coronavirus case reports show testing well below the province’s capacity of over 21,000.

