Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Doug Ford urges Ontarians to 'go get a test' for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted May 24, 2020 11:01 am EDT
The molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania during the analysis of biological samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 on May 22, 2020 in Catania, Italy. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)
Premier Doug Ford is urging Ontarians to “go get a test” to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ford said even if “you’re not showing symptoms” you can now go to an assessment centre an request a test.
“Let me reassure you even if you or your family do not have symptoms, if you feel you need a test, you will be able to get a test,” said Ford. “So please, don’t wait.”
The premier added that the province will unveil a new targeted testing strategy next week that will focus on various sectors and so-called hotspots – something that epidemiologists have been calling for for weeks.
Ford has publicly expressed frustration with the relatively low testing levels in Ontario.
On Friday, he said Ontario would begin testing asymptomatic front-line health-care workers starting this weekend and doing a second round of COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes.
Ontario’s testing levels have dropped sharply following a blitz of nearly every long-term care resident and staff member was completed.
Recent coronavirus case reports show testing well below the province’s capacity of over 21,000.