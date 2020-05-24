Boeing says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19

WINNIPEG — Boeing says it plans to cut 400 positions at its Winnipeg facilities due to the impact of COVID-19.

A statement from the company says the reductions will come from voluntary and involuntary layoffs and normal attrition.

According to Boeing’s website, the company employs approximately 1,600 people in two locations in the city, where they produce components mainly for its commercial airplanes.

The statement notes that Boeing previously announced it would adjust the size of the company to “reflect new market realities” from the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it failed to sell a single commercial airplane in April and also saw orders for 108 planes cancelled last month as a sharp drop in air travel erased any demand among airlines for new jetliners.

The company announced April 29 it would cut 10 per cent of its 161,000-person work force through attrition, early-out offers and layoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.

