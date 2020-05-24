Loading articles...

Bill would press companies to refund costs of school trips

Last Updated May 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bill that would pressure companies to refund the cost of school trips cancelled because of the coronavirus emergency will be the subject of a virtual public hearing.

The bill is set to come before the Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The bill would label as an unfair or deceptive act “the failure of any travel company, travel agency, tour business, or travel agent acting on behalf of a consumer, to provide a full monetary refund, upon request, for a school-related educational trip, tour or excursion cancelled as a result of a declaration of emergency.”

The bill has more than 30 legislative co-sponsors.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of House Chairman Tackey Chan and Senate Chairman Paul Feeney

Written testimony can be emailed to Al Anzola in Rep. Chan’s office at alberto.anzola@mahouse.gov or Matthew Amato in Sen. Feeney’s office at matthew.amato@masenate.gov.

The Associated Press

