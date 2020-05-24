Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alligator rumoured to have been Hitler's dies in Moscow
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2020 3:25 pm EDT
Last Updated May 24, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, the alligator Saturn swims in water at the Moscow Zoo, in Moscow, Russia. An alligator that many believed to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo. The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old and died on Friday. (AP Photo/Mikhail Bibichkov)
MOSCOW — An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.
The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.
According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.
“Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.
But, it noted, “animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins.”