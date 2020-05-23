Trinity Bellwoods Park packed with people as city reports 220 new coronavirus cases

Despite social distancing bylaws in place requiring people in different households to stay two metres apart, Trinity Bellwoods Park was crawling with people on Saturday.

Toronto reopened 850 park amenities Saturday, including picnic shelters, soccer and multi-use outdoor fields, baseball diamonds and basketball courts after more than two months of closure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Along with the beautiful weather, hundreds of people took it as an opportunity to visit the popular park in the heart of the city.

Toronto police say they are currently aware of the gatherings at Trinity Bellwoods and are monitoring the situation along with bylaw officers. They did not have any information regarding fines or charges yet, adding a better breakdown would be available on Sunday.

The city saw a slight decrease in the number of new cases on Saturday.

Health officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.2 per cent increase over the previous day, for a total of 9,835 cases in the city.

It was only the second time in the last six days that the number of new cases dropped from the previous day.

As the weather began to get nicer this week, enforcement officers responded to over 160 complaints in Toronto parks, a noticeable increase of the last few weeks.

Trinity Bellwoods was one of the problematic parks mentioned where the COVID-19 enforcement team observed crowding as well as public intoxication and unruly behaviour.

Only four tickets were issued as the enforcement team continued to focus on educating people on the pandemic and the risks.

The fine for any two or people who are not members of the same household, and who do not keep at least two metres distance between them, can receive a ticket of up to $1,000.