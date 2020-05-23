Ontario reports 412 new cases of coronavirus as provincial total tops 25,000

Ontario reported 412 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, marking the third straight day the total has surpassed 400.

Provincial health officials reported 413 cases on Thursday and that number rose to 441 on Friday.

Saturday’s case total represents a 1.6 per cent increase, which is slightly down from Friday’s count. However, for the sixth straight day the number of new cases outpaced the number of resolved cases in the province.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 25,040 with 76.5 per cent considered resolved.

Twenty-seven more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,048.

Of those deaths, 212 are in long-term care, according to Public Health Ontario. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 165 people have died. The discrepancy is attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The province says just over 11,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hour period which is well below the 20,000 tests government officials say they are capable of doing at this point.

The number of hospitalizations declined over the last day while patients in the ICU and on ventilators remained virtually unchanged.