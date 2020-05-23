Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 26 will grow to approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

