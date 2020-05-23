Loading articles...

2 people shot in Thorncliffe Park area

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 7:53 pm EDT

Two people have been shot in the Thorncliffe Park area Saturday.

Police were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. to reports a man had been shot.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, they located a second victim with gunshot wounds.

Both people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been arrested and a firearm has been recovered at the scene.

 

