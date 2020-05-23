Loading articles...

Man, 20, arrested in nursing home assault captured on video

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

DETROIT — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was arrested for assault and battery after a video shared on social media showed a 75-year-old patient in the same facility being repeatedly punched in the face.

The incident occurred May 15 at the nursing home on the city’s northwest side, Detroit police said.

The 75-year-old patient was injured and taken to a hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

The 20-year-old was arrested Thursday. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Saturday that it expects him to be formally charged and arraigned on Sunday.

An attorney for the Detroit nursing home told WJXK-TV that the facility also is investigating and that staff members were not aware of the attack until they saw the video.

The 20-year-old man was not a long-term resident of the nursing home, according to the attorney.

The Associated Press

