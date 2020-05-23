Loading articles...

Mainers are hitting the road for holiday weekend

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

YORK, Maine — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer tourism season in Maine, but highways are going to be lightly travelled for the holiday weekend this year.

According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, traffic is down by more than half. The last time numbers were this low was back in 2000.

That being said, the turnpike will probably be the busiest since stay-at-home orders were imposed back in March because of the quarantine.

Erin Courtney with the Maine Turnpike Authority said she expects some pent-up demand for travel by Mainers.

Out-of-state residents can now book accommodations in Maine but they have to abide by a 14-day quarantine.

The Associated Press

