Loading articles...

Kodiak City residents feel moderate earthquake in region

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

KODIAK CITY, Alaska — People in Kodiak City reported early Saturday that they felt a moderate earthquake that struck the Kodiak Island region, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported.

The magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit at 12:52 a.m. Saturday and had an epicenter that was 58 miles (94 km) south of Akhiok and 140 miles southwest of Kodiak City, which has about 6,000 residents, the centre said. The earthquake had a depth of 5 miles (8 km.)

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:18 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Dufferin St & Ascot Ave - reports of a multi vehicle collision - officers o/s - advised 4 vehicles involved i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:35 PM
Since today is the better of the two weekend days, how are you spending it? Share your photos and let us know here! @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more