Kodiak City residents feel moderate earthquake in region

KODIAK CITY, Alaska — People in Kodiak City reported early Saturday that they felt a moderate earthquake that struck the Kodiak Island region, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported.

The magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit at 12:52 a.m. Saturday and had an epicenter that was 58 miles (94 km) south of Akhiok and 140 miles southwest of Kodiak City, which has about 6,000 residents, the centre said. The earthquake had a depth of 5 miles (8 km.)

The Associated Press