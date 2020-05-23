Union calls on the province to take over Scarborough long-term care home

The union is also calling for a provincial inquiry into the coronavirus situation in Ontario long-term care homes

The union representing workers at a Scarborough long-term care home is calling on the provincial government to take over the facility, saying coronavirus cases have “exploded” in the building.

In a letter addressed to Premier Doug Ford’s office, the president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)’s healthcare arm said the government should use the tools provided in the provincial emergency orders to take over the Guildwood long-term care home.

The emergency order, issued on May 13, allows the government to temporarily replace management at some long-term care homes struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

“On May 1, ten resident cases and one staff case were reported,” said Sharleen Stewart. “Today, COVID-19 figures exceed 96 positive resident cases, 24 resident deaths, and 16 staff cases.”

Stewart also alleged in the letter that some of the management team are infected with COVID-19 and the union is concerned there’s no management oversight at the home.

“We are hearing that several management representatives at this facility have also contracted COVID-19, and frankly, we don’t know who is in charge,” she said.

Stewart is also calling for a full public inquiry into long-term care homes.

About 167 workers are represented by the union at the home, said Corey Johnson, head of strategic communication with SEIU.

Johnson said the company initially managed the situation well, but ran low on personal protective equipment (PPE) this month.

“It really exploded,” he said, referring to the number of cases in the building.

Johnson also said the staff was never properly trained on how to properly take-off or dispose of PPE, and that the company is “scrambling” to provide that training now.

He said the government needs to step in right away.

“The government enacted this order and it’s time they use it,” Johnson said.

The Guildwood facility, located on 60 Guildwood Parkway, is owned and operated by Extendicare, a private healthcare company.

CityNews reached out to Extendicare management on Saturday for comment and will update this article when they get back to us.

With files from The Canadian Press

