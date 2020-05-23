Loading articles...

Body of Ukraine lawmaker found in office, had gunshot wound

Last Updated May 23, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

MOSCOW — The body of a member of the Ukrainian parliament was found Saturday in his office, police said.

The body of 47-year-old Valeriy Davydenko was found by a cleaner in the restroom of his office. He had a gunshot wound and there was a pistol near him.

The preliminary investigation suggests he committed suicide, said Zoryan Shkiryak, an Interior Ministry official.

Davydenko, a former deputy agriculture minister, ran for parliament as an independent. In the previous parliament, he was a member of President Petro Poroshenko’s party.

The Associated Press

