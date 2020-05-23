Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Force to hold funeral procession in Halifax for victim of Snowbirds crash
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2020 7:32 am EDT
Capt. Jenn Casey is seen in this undated handout photo from the Royal Canadian Air Force Twitter page. One member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died and another is injured after a Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, died in the incident, the Department of National Defence said Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Twitter-@RCAF_ARC
The Royal Canadian Air Force is organizing a procession through the streets of Halifax this weekend to honour the Snowbirds aerobatic team member who was killed in a recent plane crash.
Halifax native Capt. Jennifer Casey died last Sunday after she was ejected from a Snowbirds Tutor jet over Kamloops, B.C. The national aerobatics team was on a cross-country tour designed to boost the spirits of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email statement, Capt Jamie Tobin says Casey’s body is scheduled to arrive at the Shell Aerocentre near Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday evening.
He says there will be a brief ceremony on the tarmac, followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Halifax. Details of the route will be made public Saturday.
Tobin says Casey’s family has asked community members who want to watch the procession to be comfortable wearing Montreal Canadiens jerseys, Tragically Hip apparel, and Star Wars-related clothing, which represent some of her interests.
The jet’s pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall of Moncton, N.B., survived Sunday’s crash with injuries the military has said are not life-threatening.