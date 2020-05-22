Loading articles...

Official: Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi

Last Updated May 22, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

KARACHI, Pakistan — A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the country’s civil aviation authority.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, he said.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way to the airport.

The Associated Press

