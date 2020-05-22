Loading articles...

Mexico finds a kilo of meth hidden in wheel of cheese

Last Updated May 22, 2020 at 6:49 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico said Friday they found over 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine hidden in the centre of a wheel of cheese.

The National Guard said the “artisanal” cheese was apparently not produced in a factory. It was found at a package shipping warehouse near Mexico City and was being sent to an address in the United States. X-rays showed an usual bulk at the centre of the wheel, and authorities crumbled it apart to find the plastic-wrapped drugs.

The Guard did not specify what kind of cheese it was — Mexico has many types — but it appeared to be a “cotija,” a raw cow’s milk cheese made in Michoacán state. Michoacán is also known for producing meth.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: The intersection of the Allen and Transit Rd is partially blocked because of a collision involving a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:30 PM
Cloud slowly incoming from the south over #Toronto right now, keeping us cloudy, but dry, overnight
Latest Weather
Read more