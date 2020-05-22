Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated May 22, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 25

Foley Trasimene Acquisition – Las Vegas, Nevada, 75 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse/BofA Securities. Propose NYSE symbol WPF.U. Business: Blank check company.

Lantern Pharma – Dallas, Texas, 1.6 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by ThinkEquity/Dougherty & Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LTRN. Business: Biotech redeveloping abandoned drugs for non-small cell lung cancer.

NuZee – Plano, Texas, 600 thousand shares, priced at $9, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NUZE. Business: Packages and sells single-serve coffee products.

The Associated Press

