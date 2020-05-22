Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and Greens to tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 4:27 pm EDT
Website for application of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program. CITYNEWS
Federal political parties are tapping into the emergency wage subsidy program to avoid laying off their staff as donations dry up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Liberal and Conservative parties have both been approved to receive the 75 per cent wage subsidy.
The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved.
The Bloc Quebecois says it has not applied for and does not need the subsidy.
Under the $73-billion program, the federal government will cover 75 per cent of wages – up to $847 per week, per employee – for eligible companies and organizations.
The program was initially intended to apply to payrolls between March 15 and June 6 but has now been extended to the end of August.
