Loading articles...

UK watchdog clears Johnson of criminal wrongdoing

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs in Parliament in London as the country continues its lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation into whether he offered special favours to an American businesswoman during his time as mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled against a criminal investigation into Johnson’s ties to tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri.

The independent office, which oversees police complaints in England, was asked to consider if there were grounds to investigate him for misconduct in public office. Johnson has vociferously denied wrongdoing.

The Greater London Authority immediately announced that its investigation into Johnson’s conduct would continue, even though a criminal investigation has now been ruled out.

The case arose from a Sunday Times report saying Arcuri was given money and privileged access while on trade missions that Johnson led as mayor. Arcuri describes herself on her Twitter feed as an entrepreneur and producer.

“Our investigation will consider whether Boris Johnson conducted himself in a way that’s expected from anyone in that position,’’ said Len Duvall, chair of the authority’s oversight committee. “It’s important we get those answers, because Londoners deserve to have their politicians held accountable.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Keele express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Another gorgeous day (May 21) ☀️Still breezy with east wind so cooler again near the lake. Clouds build for weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more